Root warns Pakistan to be wary of ‘consistent’ Anderson

England captain Joe Root has warned Pakistan to be wary of veteran pacer James Anderson in the second Test.

By his own admission, the 38-year-old, England’s all-time leading wicket-taker, was not at his best with a match haul of 1-67 during the hosts’ win in the first Test at his Old Trafford home ground last week.

Anderson has now taken just six wickets in three Tests so far this season at an expensive average of over 41 apiece.

But the right-arm pacer, speaking earlier this week, bristled at suggestions he was contemplating retirement and Root had no hesitation in backing him, even if the skipper was coy about who else might be in England’s team for the second Test in Southampton, which starts on Thursday.

“Jimmy is likely to play, yes,” Root told reporters. “Wouldn’t you give him the opportunity with nearly 600 wickets? To get that stuff off his chest and talked about has definitely helped him. With Jimmy it won’t be long before he’s right back at the peak of his powers and I’m very much looking forward to him performing this week.”

Anderson is just 10 wickets away from becoming the first fast-bowler to claim 600 wickets in Tests and Root warned the opposition to underestimate the Burnley-born at their ‘own peril’.

“To question Jimmy’s ability and his record — do that at your own peril,” he said. “There’s a reason he’s got so many wickets over such a long period of time: it’s because he’s a consistent performer. I don’t think it’ll be long until he’s back in the wickets big time.”