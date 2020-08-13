Thursday, August 13, 2020  | 22 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Root warns Pakistan to be wary of ‘consistent’ Anderson

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Root warns Pakistan to be wary of ‘consistent’ Anderson

Photo: AFP

England captain Joe Root has warned Pakistan to be wary of veteran pacer James Anderson in the second Test.

By his own admission, the 38-year-old, England’s all-time leading wicket-taker, was not at his best with a match haul of 1-67 during the hosts’ win in the first Test at his Old Trafford home ground last week.

Anderson has now taken just six wickets in three Tests so far this season at an expensive average of over 41 apiece.

But the right-arm pacer, speaking earlier this week, bristled at suggestions he was contemplating retirement and Root had no hesitation in backing him, even if the skipper was coy about who else might be in England’s team for the second Test in Southampton, which starts on Thursday.

“Jimmy is likely to play, yes,” Root told reporters. “Wouldn’t you give him the opportunity with nearly 600 wickets? To get that stuff off his chest and talked about has definitely helped him. With Jimmy it won’t be long before he’s right back at the peak of his powers and I’m very much looking forward to him performing this week.”

Anderson is just 10 wickets away from becoming the first fast-bowler to claim 600 wickets in Tests and Root warned the opposition to underestimate the Burnley-born at their ‘own peril’.

“To question Jimmy’s ability and his record — do that at your own peril,” he said. “There’s a reason he’s got so many wickets over such a long period of time: it’s because he’s a consistent performer. I don’t think it’ll be long until he’s back in the wickets big time.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket england cricket England vs Pakistan james anderson joe root pakistan cricket
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Woakes, Buttler guide England to victory in first Pakistan Test
Woakes, Buttler guide England to victory in first Pakistan Test
Pakistani Army recruits TikTok long jumper Asif Magsi
Pakistani Army recruits TikTok long jumper Asif Magsi
Watch: Mohammad Abbas clean bowls Ben Stokes with a beauty
Watch: Mohammad Abbas clean bowls Ben Stokes with a beauty
Hollywood-inspired Hazara teens will leave you speechless with parkour stunts
Hollywood-inspired Hazara teens will leave you speechless with parkour stunts
Ramiz Raja identifies Azhar Ali’s possible successor
Ramiz Raja identifies Azhar Ali’s possible successor
Everyone's a Babar Azam fan, even cats!
Everyone’s a Babar Azam fan, even cats!
Did you catch Azhar Ali's 'shaky' moment with Joe Root?
Did you catch Azhar Ali’s ‘shaky’ moment with Joe Root?
Fawad should be given chance in next England Test: Akram
Fawad should be given chance in next England Test: Akram
Nothing wrong with Sarfaraz Ahmed being a water-boy: Misbah-ul-Haq
Nothing wrong with Sarfaraz Ahmed being a water-boy: Misbah-ul-Haq
Sarfaraz Ahmed tells Azhar Ali to ‘stay strong’
Sarfaraz Ahmed tells Azhar Ali to ‘stay strong’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.