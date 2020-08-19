Wednesday, August 19, 2020  | 28 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Football

Barcelona appoint Ronald Koeman as new manager

Posted: Aug 19, 2020
Posted: Aug 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Spanish club FC Barcelona have confirmed the arrival of Ronald Koeman as their new manager.

The57-year-old replaced Quique Setién who was sacked by the La Liga giants on Monday evening.

Koeman was the manager of the Dutch national team from 2018 and originally had a contract with till the summer of 2022.

Setién became the first high-profile casualty after the Catalan-based outfit’s humiliating defeat against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League on Friday.

Koeman has worked as Barcelona’s assistant manager from 1998 to 1999 and already has an experience of working with as many as nine clubs as a first-team manager in his coaching career.

The former Dutch international was a star performer for Barcelona during his time at the club as a player from 1989 to 1995 where he made 254 appearances and managed to score 83 times along with providing five assists.

