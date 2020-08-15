Saturday, August 15, 2020  | 24 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Cricket

Rizwan reveals reason behind impressive batting display in second Test

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Aug 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan believes the reason behind success with the bat in first innings of the second Test against England is his experience of playing in similar conditions back home.

The right-hander played a crucial knock of 60 not out and led the Green Caps’ fightback in Southampton on Friday.

While talking to the media after the second day’s play, Rizwan shared that he found the batting tough but managed to survive in conditions which were similar to playing conditions in the north in Pakistan.

“They were difficult conditions,” he said. “But not too dissimilar to some of the wickets in the north in Pakistan. Places like Abbottabad and Peshawar, particularly.”

The Green Caps resumed their first innings at the score of 126-5 and crawled their way back in the first Test by finishing the rain-affected day with the score of 223-9.

While talking about the visitors’ position in the match, Rizwan believes there is enough in the pitch for Pakistan’s bowlers to put the home team under pressure.

“It’ll be very difficult for England, too,” he said. “They won’t find batting easy. We have fought back and our position is decent. If we add 30-40 runs, we have lots of chances. Even if we don’t, and get them out within our own score, the match is on.

“You look at our bowlers, and they did the job for us in Manchester. England had the fortune on that final day, but our bowlers did a very good job. We expect them to repeat that here, given the ball seamed all the time for England.”

RELATED STORIES

