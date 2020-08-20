Thursday, August 20, 2020  | 29 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Cricket

Rashid Latif identifies reason for Azhar, Asad’s poor form

Posted: Aug 20, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Rashid Latif identifies reason for Azhar, Asad’s poor form

Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif believes skipper Azhar Ali and fellow veteran middle-order batsman Asad Shafiq’s poor form with the bat is due to them not having a fixed position in the batting order.

The experienced duo have been under pressure after a number of under-par performances in the five-day format.

Latif, while talking to Sport360.com, believes the duo is underperforming since the departure of Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan and cited the unsettled nature of the batting order as the primary reason for their poor showings.

“Since those two [Misbah and Younis] retired, we have played around 20 Test matches,” said Latif. “Azhar’s performance has been woeful, Shafiq at best reasonable. They are both known names in Test cricket, yet their performances have not lived up to their reputations. They haven’t been able to cope with the load given to them. Azhar used to play as an opener and Shafiq at 6. In Azhar’s last Test with Misbah and Younis, against the West Indies, he scored 135 as an opener. Shafiq has moved up to 5.”

He continued by saying: “The instability has affected both of their forms. We have also gone into quite a few recent series with only five specialist batsmen — when in reality we should have opted for six. We should have had two middle-order batsmen when in fact we’ve only been utilising just the one. They’ve both been moved around in the batting order which in turn has affected their form.”

Pakistan will face England in the third and final Test of the ongoing series from Friday in Southampton.

Asad Shafiq azhar ali Cricket england cricket pakistan cricket team rashid latif
 
RELATED STORIES

