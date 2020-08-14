Friday, August 14, 2020  | 23 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Ramiz Raja wants team to remove ‘failing’ senior players

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Ramiz Raja wants team to remove ‘failing’ senior players

Photo Courtesy: iramizraja/Twitter

Pakistani cricketer-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja has said that experienced players should be axed from the side if they are not producing results for the team.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board should introduce a system that will show them the exit door if they perform poorly thrice,” the former batsman said in a video on his official YouTube channel. “Nothing is happening in the team with them being around.”

The 58-year-old went on to say that the side is sometimes let down by players that have played a lot of Test matches. “The pressure automatically heaps on the youngsters when the veterans fail and it then affects the newbies as well.”

He said that poor performances lead to failure of the game plan as they are unable to execute it. 

The former batsman said that the PCB should give chances to youngsters. “The senior players cannot be given chances as the side ranks at number seven or eight in Test rankings at the moment and they cannot afford to sink any lower than that.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Pakistan Ramiz Raja
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Ramiz Raja statements, Ramiz Raja on senior players, Ramiz Raja YouTube video,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Woakes, Buttler guide England to victory in first Pakistan Test
Woakes, Buttler guide England to victory in first Pakistan Test
Pakistani Army recruits TikTok long jumper Asif Magsi
Pakistani Army recruits TikTok long jumper Asif Magsi
Hollywood-inspired Hazara teens will leave you speechless with parkour stunts
Hollywood-inspired Hazara teens will leave you speechless with parkour stunts
Fans lambast ICC for Pakistan-less T20 World Cup illustration
Fans lambast ICC for Pakistan-less T20 World Cup illustration
Ramiz Raja identifies Azhar Ali’s possible successor
Ramiz Raja identifies Azhar Ali’s possible successor
Fawad should be given chance in next England Test: Akram
Fawad should be given chance in next England Test: Akram
Nothing wrong with Sarfaraz Ahmed being a water-boy: Misbah-ul-Haq
Nothing wrong with Sarfaraz Ahmed being a water-boy: Misbah-ul-Haq
After disappointing return, Abid backs Fawad to produce goods
After disappointing return, Abid backs Fawad to produce goods
Pakistan resume first innings on second day after rain interruption
Pakistan resume first innings on second day after rain interruption
Sarfaraz Ahmed tells Azhar Ali to ‘stay strong’
Sarfaraz Ahmed tells Azhar Ali to ‘stay strong’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.