Saturday, August 22, 2020  | 2 Muharram, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Ramiz Raja questions Pakistan’s team selection for third England Test

Posted: Aug 22, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Ramiz Raja questions Pakistan’s team selection for third England Test

Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has questioned the team’s selection in the third Test against England.

The home team finished the opening day of the final game of the three-match series at the score of 332-4 in Southampton.

Yasir Shah is the only recognized spinner in the Pakistan’s playing XI who finished with the figures of 2-107 in 28 overs on Friday.

Raja, on his official YouTube channel, conceded the visitors will have turn things around in the opening session on day two in order to have any chance of producing a positive result in this Test but also questioned the team selection considering the dryness of the pitch.

“Someone has to produce a brilliant bowling spell to bring Pakistan back into this game but who will that be?” asked Raja. “I think we missed the trick by playing just one leg-spinner on this pitch. It is evident what England have done by producing such a good batting pitch as their only motive is to win the series.”

He continued by saying: “I think we have over bowled Yasir Shah already. When a leg-spinner bowled 35 percent of the overs on the first day of a Test match, you know that you need more spinners in the playing XI. Therefore, I don’t think leaving someone like Shadab Khan for this match was the right decision.”

Cricket England Pakistan Ramiz Raja
 
