Ramiz Raja identifies Azhar Ali’s possible successor

Posted: Aug 11, 2020
Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan captain and now a renowned commentator Ramiz Raja believes the left-handed opening batsman Shan Masood can become an ideal candidate to lead the national team in the near future.

The 30-year-old played an outstanding knock in the series opener against England where he registered his career-best 156 during the first innings.

Raja, while responding to a question on his official YouTube channel regarding the future of Azhar Ali, expressed his opinion that Masood’s understanding of the game as well as his experience of leading a team in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), is making him an ideal candidate to captain the Green Caps in the future.

“I think he [Masood] will be a good choice to lead the team,” said Raja. “But I believe that we need to give him time to establish himself as a permanent member in the playing XI. His understanding of the game is really impressive and since he is now leading Multan Sultans PSL, it will help him immensely in the future.”

He continued by saying: “Therefore, I believe as an overall product, he is a not a bad choice and authorities should consider him seriously in the future for the captaincy role.”

Masood has represented Pakistan in 21 Tests and five ODIs where he has collectively scored 1,456 runs with the help of four centuries and seven fifties.

