Samaa TV
Defending champion Rafael Nadal withdraws from US Open

Posted: Aug 5, 2020
Photo Courtesy: RafaelNadal/Twitter

Defending US Open champion Rafael Nadal announced that he will not be taking part in this year’s competition over fears of the coronavirus.

He took to Twitter to make the announcement.

The five-time US Open winner has 19 Grand Slam wins to his name and would have been chasing arch-rival Roger Federer’s record of 20 majors.

Earlier, world-number-one women’s singles player Ashleigh Barty had also pulled out of the tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 edition of the US Open will be contested behind closed doors for the first time in the tournament’s history from August 31.

The players arriving in the United States will not be required to go into quarantine but will be required to get tested for the virus before their departure for New York.

The players who test positive for the coronavirus will be asked to withdraw from the competition.

