Mbappe, di Maria elated as PSG reach Champions League final

Paris Saint-Germain stars Kylian Mbappe and Ángel Di María were on cloud nine after their side reached their first-ever Champions League final on Tuesday night.

Les Parisiens claimed a comfortable 3-0 win over RB Leipzig in the semi-final. They will either face Bayern Munich or Lyon in the final on August 23.

“We wanted to make history and we did it,” Di Maria said while speaking with RMC Sport. “If we continue the way we played today, that could help us in the final.”

Mbappe posted a series of tweets to celebrate the side’s historic win.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL 😭😍 — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) August 18, 2020

ONE STEP TO MAKE HISTORY… pic.twitter.com/Itq4Nupymi — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) August 18, 2020

Mbappe, when asked about which side he would like to play in the final, said he hopes that it is an all-French affair. “I’d prefer Lyon for sure, because they are a French team. It will be a very tough game. If it’s Bayern, fine, but if it were Lyon it would certainly make it a very special occasion.”