PFF to help Pakistani footballers with financial issues

The Pakistan Football Federation’s normalisation committee has constituted a COVID-19 Relief Fund Committee to draft a list of footballers who were financially affected due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The committee is tasked with recommending names of around 50 playing or retired footballers so that they can be given financial aid.

The federation chairman had appointed independent members to the committee to ensure the process was not politicised.

The normalisation committee was originally made to hold elections for the country’s football governing body.