Wednesday, August 5, 2020  | 14 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Sports

PFF to help Pakistani footballers with financial issues

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Aug 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan National Team players visiting Al Aqsa mosque on 16 November 2018 ahead of their match against Palestine. Photo: @FootballPak /Twitter

The Pakistan Football Federation’s normalisation committee has constituted a COVID-19 Relief Fund Committee to draft a list of footballers who were financially affected due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The committee is tasked with recommending names of around 50 playing or retired footballers so that they can be given financial aid.

The federation chairman had appointed independent members to the committee to ensure the process was not politicised.

The normalisation committee was originally made to hold elections for the country’s football governing body.

