PCB to appeal Umar Akmal’s ban reduction verdict in CAS

The Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to appeal against Umar Akmal’s ban reduction verdict in the Court of Arbitration for Sports, it said Monday.

The right-handed batsman saw the ban reduced to 18 months when he appealed against the three-year restriction for not informing the authorities regarding approaches from bookies ahead of the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League.

However, the PCB has confirmed that it would appeal the verdict in the CAS in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Under Article 7.5.4 of the PCB’s Anti-Corruption Code, an appeal against the decision of the independent adjudicator lies exclusively before the CAS.

“The PCB takes matters relating to anti-corruption very seriously and firmly maintains a zero-tolerance approach,” it said in a statement.

“The PCB believes a senior cricketer like Umar Akmal was aware of the consequences when, after having attended a number of anti-corruption lectures at domestic and international level, having witnessed the consequences of indulging in corrupt conduct, still failed to report the approaches to the relevant authorities.”

The board said it doesn’t take any pride in seeing a cricketer of Umar’s stature being banned for corruption.

But as a credible and respectable institution, the PCB said, it needs to “send out a loud and clear message” to all stakeholders that there will be no sympathy whatsoever for anyone who breaches the regulations.