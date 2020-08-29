Saturday, August 29, 2020  | 9 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

PCB announces squads for 2020-21 domestic season

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
PCB announces squads for 2020-21 domestic season

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket Board

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the squads for the six association sides for the 2020-21 domestic season on Friday.

“The squads were finalised by the six Cricket Association coaches who took into consideration performances of the last two seasons, retained maximum players from the 2019-20 season without reshuffling the squads too much and, where possible, provided opportunities to the centrally and emerging contracted players to represent their Cricket Associations,” the PCB stated in its press release.

The selectors retained 158 players that were given domestic contracts in the previous season whereas 34 new players, which include those represented Pakistan in the International Cricket Council (ICC) U19 Cricket World Cup 2020, have been added to the mix.

The 2020-21 domestic season begins with the National T20 Cup from September 30. The initial phase of the 20-over competition will be played in Multan whereas the final round will be contested in Rawalpindi.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Pakistan PCB
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB announce squad, PCB, Pakistan domestic cricket season,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Third England-Pakistan Test ends in a draw
Third England-Pakistan Test ends in a draw
Three clubs Lionel Messi can join after leaving FC Barcelona
Three clubs Lionel Messi can join after leaving FC Barcelona
Rain washes out first England-Pakistan T20I
Rain washes out first England-Pakistan T20I
First T20I preview: Babar eyes series win against England
First T20I preview: Babar eyes series win against England
Brian Lara gives verdict on Azhar Ali's century against England
Brian Lara gives verdict on Azhar Ali’s century against England
Video: Mohammad Amir violates SOPs during first England-Pakistan T20I
Video: Mohammad Amir violates SOPs during first England-Pakistan T20I
Ramiz Raja questions Pakistan’s team selection for third England Test
Ramiz Raja questions Pakistan’s team selection for third England Test
Video: Sunil Gavaskar recalls playing with Zaheer Abbas
Video: Sunil Gavaskar recalls playing with Zaheer Abbas
Shane Warne backs Pakistan to improve after ‘difficult’ England tour
Shane Warne backs Pakistan to improve after ‘difficult’ England tour
Pakistan’s Azhar Ali 'proud' despite Test series defeat against England
Pakistan’s Azhar Ali ‘proud’ despite Test series defeat against England
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.