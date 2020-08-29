PCB announces squads for 2020-21 domestic season

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the squads for the six association sides for the 2020-21 domestic season on Friday.

“The squads were finalised by the six Cricket Association coaches who took into consideration performances of the last two seasons, retained maximum players from the 2019-20 season without reshuffling the squads too much and, where possible, provided opportunities to the centrally and emerging contracted players to represent their Cricket Associations,” the PCB stated in its press release.

The selectors retained 158 players that were given domestic contracts in the previous season whereas 34 new players, which include those represented Pakistan in the International Cricket Council (ICC) U19 Cricket World Cup 2020, have been added to the mix.

The 2020-21 domestic season begins with the National T20 Cup from September 30. The initial phase of the 20-over competition will be played in Multan whereas the final round will be contested in Rawalpindi.