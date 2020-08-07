PCB announces reward for ground staff for PSL 5 success

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided on Friday to give its ground staff bonuses in their salaries.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board acknowledged the hard work of its ground staff on Friday when it announced financial rewards for those who worked tirelessly during the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League,” a press release read.

The cricket board stated that up to 63 ground staff across Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi will be given a bonus of 50% in their salaries for August. Five non-PCB employed daily wagers will get Rs10,000 each.

The fifth edition of the 20-over tournament proved to be historic as the entire competition was staged in the country for the first time ever.

However, the playoffs and final have been indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.