Wednesday, August 12, 2020  | 21 Zilhaj, 1441
PCB places Hafeez in isolation for breaching social distancing protocol

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
Posted: Aug 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez went into isolation after violating the team’s social distancing protocols.

The 39-year-old posted a picture on his official Twitter account earlier today while standing next to a woman at a golf course in Southampton.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), on their official website, issued a statement on the matter on Wednesday evening where it was revealed that Hafeez will only be allowed to rejoin the squad if he will test negative for coronavirus.

“Mohammad Hafeez went to a golf course, which is adjacent to the team hotel and part of the bio-secure bubble,” said the PCB statement. “During the golf round, he was photographed with a member of the public, which he subsequently posted on his social media account.”

The statement added: “As it was evident from the photograph that Hafeez had breached the two-meter social distancing protocol and following a consultation process with the team doctor, the team management has decided to isolate him until he returns a negative Covid-19 test.”

The PCB has already informed the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) about the development as well.

Hafeez is not a part of Pakistan’s Test squad for the ongoing three-match series against England.

Mohammad Hafeez, Hafeez in isolation, Hafeez violates safety protocol, England vs Pakistan 2020, England vs Pakistan Test series 2020,
 
