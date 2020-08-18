Tuesday, August 18, 2020  | 27 Zilhaj, 1441
Cricket

PCB appeals against Umar Akmal's suspension in sports arbitration court

Posted: Aug 18, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PCB appeals against Umar Akmal’s suspension in sports arbitration court

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday confirmed that it has filed an appeal against the reduction in Umar Akmal’s three-year suspension in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Akmal, who was suspended for three years over failing to report match-fixing approaches, had his punishment reduced to 18 months by Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar while serving as an independent adjudicator.

“It was a difficult decision to take but the step had to be taken,” PCB’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) Salman Naseer was quoted saying in a video. “The relevant stakeholders had raised their concerns when they read the independent adjudicator’s judgement in detail. First of all, was the punishment sufficient enough for the cricketer and was its reduction justified?”

The PCB official added that the mitigation factors, which lead to the reduction in player’s punishments, have been laid out in the anti-corruption code.  

He claimed that the adjudicator had remarked that the case against Akmal was proven to the hilt and his statements were not credible as they were self-contradictory. “But when it came to handing the judgement, he halved the three-year punishment on compassionate grounds.”

Naseer added: “The charges filed on the cricketer were not linked to each other and the question was whether to run it cumulatively or do it separately. We believe that it should have been run cumulatively as the charges are separate.”

The PCB official added that the institution always had a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption but wants to reinforce it by sending a message to everyone.

