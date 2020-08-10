Monday, August 10, 2020  | 19 Zilhaj, 1441
Cricket

Pakistan to reach Southampton on Monday for second England Test

Posted: Aug 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Pakistan will arrive in Southampton on Monday for the second Test against England.

The visitors are playing to stay alive in the three-match series after suffering a three-wicket defeat in the first Test in Manchester.

The Green Caps’ batting coach Younis Khan will be holding a special training session with the batsmen after their disappointing performance in the second innings of the series opener.

Pakistan, despite having a healthy 107-run lead, suffered a dramatic batting collapse in the second innings, where they were bowled out for just 169 during the first Test.

The remaining two matches of the series will be played in Southampton, which will be followed by a three-match T20I series starting from August 28 in Manchester.  

