Tuesday, August 4, 2020  | 13 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Pakistan announce squad for first England Test

Posted: Aug 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Pakistan announce squad for first England Test

Photo: AFP

Pakistan on Tuesday announced the 16-man squad for the first Test against England.

The hosts are heading into the fixture on the back of a 2-1 Test series win against West Indies.

Pakistan, on the other hand, haven’t played an international game since February this year due to the coronavirus. They had a 1-0 lead in the two-match series against Bangladesh when it was halted halfway due to the pandemic.

The three-match Test series begins in Manchester on Wednesday.

Squad: Azhar Ali (captain), Babar Azam (vice-captain), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan and Yasir Shah.

