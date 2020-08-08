Pakistan’s Mushtaq Ahmed shows support for Yasir Shah, Shadab Khan

Pakistan’s spin bowling coach Mushtaq Ahmed believes leg spinners Yasir Shah and Shadab Khan can bowl the side to victory in the first Test against England in Manchester.

“They understand the pitch and what pace you need to bowl on it, what fields you need to have to different batsmen,” Mushtaq said after the third day’s play in Manchester. “I think they are feeling confident in their bowling now.”

He went on to say that Yasir started off on a nervous note, adding “we can understand that and I think he then bowled well and now if we set a good target, they can be lethal out there.”

The duo bagged six wickets between them on the third day as England were dismissed for 219 in reply to Pakistan’s first innings total of 326 all out.