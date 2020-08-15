Pakistan to honour four athletes with civilian awards

The federal government has announced the names of sports stars that will be conferred with civilian awards on Pakistan Day next year.

Legendary leg spinner Abdul Qadir, who bagged 236 wickets in 67 Tests, will be honoured with Sitara-e-Imtiaz.

Proud moment for Pakistan cricket fraternity! President of Pakistan has announced Sitara-e-Imtiaz for Late Abdul Qadir. The great leg-spinner who passed away on 6 September 2019 took 236 wickets in 67 Tests for Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/lJ3hYPPsBN — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 15, 2020

Squash supremo Farhan Mehboob, kabaddi player Muhammad Irfan and Paralympian Haider Ali have been nominated for the illustrious Pride of Performance award.

Congratulations to sportsmen Farhan Mahbooob (squash), Mohammad Irfan (Kabbadi) and Haider Ali (Paraylmpic athlete) for their nomination for Pride of Performance Award. — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 15, 2020

The government of Pakistan rewards recognises the efforts of the individuals on March 23 every year.