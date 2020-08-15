Saturday, August 15, 2020  | 24 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Sports

Pakistan to honour four athletes with civilian awards

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 15, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Pakistan to honour four athletes with civilian awards

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

The federal government has announced the names of sports stars that will be conferred with civilian awards on Pakistan Day next year.

Legendary leg spinner Abdul Qadir, who bagged 236 wickets in 67 Tests, will be honoured with Sitara-e-Imtiaz.

Squash supremo Farhan Mehboob, kabaddi player Muhammad Irfan and Paralympian Haider Ali have been nominated for the illustrious Pride of Performance award.

The government of Pakistan rewards recognises the efforts of the individuals on March 23 every year.

Pakistan Sports
 
