Saturday, August 1, 2020  | 10 Zilhaj, 1441
Watch: Pakistan cricketers extend Eidul Azha greetings

Posted: Aug 1, 2020
Posted: Aug 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: babarazam258/Twitter

The cricketing fraternity of Pakistan extended Eidul Azha greetings on the joyous occasion.

Players and coaches took to social media to post their messages to the world.

Pakistan celebrated Eidul Azha on Saturday morning with congregational Eid prayers held at mosques across the country.

The Pakistan cricket team, who are currently touring England for three Tests and three T20Is, celebrated Eidul Azha with teammates on Friday.  

