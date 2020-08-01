Watch: Pakistan cricketers extend Eidul Azha greetings

The cricketing fraternity of Pakistan extended Eidul Azha greetings on the joyous occasion.

Players and coaches took to social media to post their messages to the world.

Eid Mubarek to all… https://t.co/qxveSsMwwk — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) July 31, 2020

A very happy #Hajj and #EidAlAdha Mubarak to everyone. May the remembrance of Prophet Abraham (pbuh) sacrifice continue to be the guiding light for all of us. Be extra kind to those in these moments who are not there yet. I wish you enough light and shine. pic.twitter.com/4DGgfiilz0 — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) July 31, 2020

This has not been an easy year for any of us. On this greatest day, praying for mercy, happiness and prosperity for everyone out there. Eid Mubarak from my family to yours!#EidAlAdha pic.twitter.com/fKTG0JZ5Uk — Bismah Maroof 🇵🇰 (@maroof_bismah) August 1, 2020

Eid Mubarak pic.twitter.com/ugruQ3ihnH — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) July 31, 2020

Eid Mubarak from us to you and your loved ones. 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/jYqK6KbL64 — Imran Khan (@ImeeK218) July 31, 2020

Wishing all my followers a blessed Eid from us. May this day bring lots of happiness into your lives #EidAlAdha pic.twitter.com/bW99CYfMLr — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) July 31, 2020

EID MUBARAK TO ALL MUSLIMS 😊😊😊 pic.twitter.com/P57BD2NdoQ — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) July 31, 2020

A very delightful #EidAlAdha and #Hajj mubarak to everyone. May Allah SWT accept it from us. pic.twitter.com/UrV9GAFFJr — Naseem Shah (@iNaseemShah) July 31, 2020

Eid Mubarak 🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/chWoaaa2KO — Imam Ul Haq (@ImamUlHaq12) July 31, 2020

May the divine blessings of Allah fill your heart on this blessed day. Eid Mubarak to all my followers and fans. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/ehXhS6qkch — Imad Wasim (@simadwasim) July 31, 2020

Eid Mubarak Everyone. Meaty Eid Mubarak ✌🏻#Eidmubarak — Imran Nazir (@realimrannazir4) July 31, 2020

Eid Mubarak everyone. Please follow SOPs and observe social distancing. Lets make sure we don’t fuel the corona fire anymore. Lots of love. #EidAladha2020 #EidMubarak — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) August 1, 2020

سب کو عید مبارک،اللہ تعالی میری اور آپ سب کی قربانی قبول فرمائے،آمین — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) August 1, 2020

Eid Mubarak Everyone ❤



May your sacrifices are accepted and its meat reaches to the most deserving. Dispose off the waste matter in a responsible way and reduce the health risks.#EidMubarak — Javeria Khan (@ImJaveria) August 1, 2020

Eid Mubarak 💕🌺

May we internalise kindness, compassion and sacrifice for the sake of the Creator and follow the teachings of our Prophet, Peace be upon him.#EidulAdha — Sana Mir ثناء میر (@mir_sana05) August 1, 2020

Eid Mubarak to all Muslims around the world. May Allah’s blessings be with you today and always. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/rgzCIbptAG — Aliya Riaz (@aliya_riaz37) August 1, 2020

Today I pray That: Happiness Stay At your Door. May It Knock Early And Stay Late And Leave The Gifts Of Allah’s Love, Peace, Joy and Good Health Behind.

Happy Bakra Eid Mubarak 🐐🥰 #EidAladha2020 pic.twitter.com/EYWpjmT8L7 — Sidra Nawaz (@SidraNawaz22) August 1, 2020

Eid Mubarak everyone, enjoy fun filled gathering & delicious BBQ🍗🍖 parties on rooftops🎉😊 pic.twitter.com/fld2jwnot2 — Syeda Nain Abidi (@SyedaNain18) August 1, 2020

Pakistan celebrated Eidul Azha on Saturday morning with congregational Eid prayers held at mosques across the country.

The Pakistan cricket team, who are currently touring England for three Tests and three T20Is, celebrated Eidul Azha with teammates on Friday.