Everyone’s a Babar Azam fan, even cats!

Pakistan’s Test vice-captain Babar Azam is one of the most talked about cricketers in the game. He has been praised by legends and fellow players for his skills and tenacity.
A cricket fan shared an image of their cat watching him bat on the first day of the Manchester Test against England.
She Also Likes Babar Azam Batting …@TheRealPCB @TheRealPCBMedia @TheRealPCB_Live #BabarAzam #Babar #superfan #SuperFans @babarazam258 @daniel86cricket @PTVSp0rts @ArfaSays_ @saleemkhaliq @sohailimrangeo @Shoaib_Jatt pic.twitter.com/XP8QMhdp3O— Bilal Ahmad (@BilalBilal4659) August 6, 2020
Babar impressed with the bat on the opening day of the three-match Test series as he went on to score an unbeaten half-century.
His knock helped Pakistan recover from a tight spot in the fixture.
Former England captains Michael Vaughan and Nasser Hussain had also praised the talisman for his abilities.