Everyone’s a Babar Azam fan, even cats!

Pakistan’s Test vice-captain Babar Azam is one of the most talked about cricketers in the game. He has been praised by legends and fellow players for his skills and tenacity.

A cricket fan shared an image of their cat watching him bat on the first day of the Manchester Test against England.

Babar impressed with the bat on the opening day of the three-match Test series as he went on to score an unbeaten half-century.

His knock helped Pakistan recover from a tight spot in the fixture.

Former England captains Michael Vaughan and Nasser Hussain had also praised the talisman for his abilities.