Pakistan’s Azhar Ali ‘proud’ despite Test series defeat against England

Pakistan’s Test captain Azhar Ali said that he was proud of his side for going down fighting in the three-match Test series against England.

The Lions registered a 1-0 win in the three-match series courtesy off a three-wicket win in Manchester. The second and third game in Southampton ended in a stalemate.

The Pakistan skipper was disappointed over the series defeat but was satisfied with the way his side performed.

“There is great regret (at losing the first Test) but congratulations to England,” said Azhar following the finish of the third Test on Tuesday. “There were lots of positives in our team — we played competitive cricket throughout the series. There is room for improvement but as a team I am proud of how we fought.”

The 35-year old said that he was under pressure in the first two games of the series.

“I tried to keep things simple and it worked,” Azhar said while speaking with the BBC. “I was getting stuck with my front foot a lot, committing too early, I worked on it with my coaches.”