Wednesday, August 12, 2020  | 21 Zilhaj, 1441
Three Pakistan athletes suspended for four years on doping charges

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Aug 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: SportsBoardPak/Twitter

Three Pakistan athletes have been handed a four-year ban after testing positive for the use of banned substance.

The South Asian Games’ medical panel announced the verdict on Wednesday where Mohammad Naeem, Samiullah and Mehboob Ali were found guilty of the charges and were handed a four-year ban from taking part in any professional sporting activities.

The athletes have been stripped off their medals as well following the verdict as well.

Naeem and Samiullah were part of the team which won the bronze medal in the 100-meter relay competition race.

All three athletes can appeal against the verdict in front of the South Asian Games Council.

Tell us what you think:

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
Pakistan, Pakistan athletes suspended, Pakistan athletes suspended for doping,
 
