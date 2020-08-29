Saturday, August 29, 2020  | 9 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Pakistan’s Asif Ali reprimanded for violating CPL code of conduct

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan’s Asif Ali reprimanded for violating CPL code of conduct

Photo Courtesy: Caribbean Premier League

Pakistan and Jamaica Tallawahs batsman Asif Ali has been charged 20 per cent of his match fee for violating the code of conduct in the ongoing 2020 Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

“During the Tallawahs’ match against the Guyana Amazon Warriors on 25 August at Queen’s Park Oval, Ali swung his bat in the direction of opposition bowler Keemo Paul when he was dismissed in the eighth over of his team’s batting innings,” a statement on the CPL website read.

The 28-year-old was found guilty of violating section 2.18 of the code of conduct.

Asif has admitted his offence and was fined 20 per cent of his match fee over his behaviour.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Asif Ali CPL 2020 Cricket Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Caribbean Premier League, CPL, CPL 2020, Asif Ali, Pakistan, Jamaica Tallawahs, Asif Ali fight in CPL,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Third England-Pakistan Test ends in a draw
Third England-Pakistan Test ends in a draw
Three clubs Lionel Messi can join after leaving FC Barcelona
Three clubs Lionel Messi can join after leaving FC Barcelona
Rain washes out first England-Pakistan T20I
Rain washes out first England-Pakistan T20I
First T20I preview: Babar eyes series win against England
First T20I preview: Babar eyes series win against England
Brian Lara gives verdict on Azhar Ali's century against England
Brian Lara gives verdict on Azhar Ali’s century against England
Video: Mohammad Amir violates SOPs during first England-Pakistan T20I
Video: Mohammad Amir violates SOPs during first England-Pakistan T20I
Ramiz Raja questions Pakistan’s team selection for third England Test
Ramiz Raja questions Pakistan’s team selection for third England Test
Video: Sunil Gavaskar recalls playing with Zaheer Abbas
Video: Sunil Gavaskar recalls playing with Zaheer Abbas
Shane Warne backs Pakistan to improve after ‘difficult’ England tour
Shane Warne backs Pakistan to improve after ‘difficult’ England tour
Pakistan’s Azhar Ali 'proud' despite Test series defeat against England
Pakistan’s Azhar Ali ‘proud’ despite Test series defeat against England
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.