Pakistan’s Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi confirms US Open participation

Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi has confirmed that he will be taking part in this year’s US Open.

The 40-year-old made the announcement on his official Twitter account while sharing the result of his coronavirus test.

All set and clear to travel once again after 6 months Alhamadulliah pic.twitter.com/ZwnkuSix7i — Aisam ul Haq Qureshi (@aisamhqureshi) August 16, 2020

US Open will begin from August 31 in New York, will be contested behind the closed doors for the first time in the Grand Slam’s history.

The Lahore-born tennis star is currently placed on the 50th spot in the ATP doubles rankings.

Aisam’s best performance in the tournament came back in 2010 when he reached the final with India’s Rohan Bopanna.

However, he went on lose the game to the team of Bob and Mike Bryan in straight sets with the score of 7-6 and 7-6.