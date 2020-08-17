Monday, August 17, 2020  | 26 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Sports

Pakistan’s Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi confirms US Open participation

Posted: Aug 17, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Pakistan’s Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi confirms US Open participation

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi has confirmed that he will be taking part in this year’s US Open.

The 40-year-old made the announcement on his official Twitter account while sharing the result of his coronavirus test.

US Open will begin from August 31 in New York, will be contested behind the closed doors for the first time in the Grand Slam’s history.

The Lahore-born tennis star is currently placed on the 50th spot in the ATP doubles rankings.

Aisam’s best performance in the tournament came back in 2010 when he reached the final with India’s Rohan Bopanna.

However, he went on lose the game to the team of Bob and Mike Bryan in straight sets with the score of 7-6 and 7-6.

Aisam-ul-Haq Pakistan US Open
 
RELATED STORIES

