Neymar, Mbappe ecstatic as PSG advance in Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain stars Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe rejoiced on their side’s UEFA Champions League quarter-final win over Atalanta on Wednesday night.

Les Parisiens registered a thrilling 2-1 comeback win over their Italian counterparts to progress to the semi-finals, where they will meet Leipzig or Atletico Madrid.

The Brazilian said that elimination in the last-eight stage was never an option for him.

“Going home never crossed my mind,” the 28-year-old said.

Mbappe, on the other hand, believes that winning the top-tier European competition is the most important task for Thomas Tuchel’s side. “We’ve already won four titles this season but the most important is this one.”

It seemed as if PSG’s dream of their first-ever Champions League win would be over as they were trailing 1-0 till the 90th minute. Marquinhos leveled the scoreline and Eric Maxim Choupo-Motim netted the winner after three minutes to hand their opposition a crushing blow.