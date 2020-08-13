Thursday, August 13, 2020  | 22 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Football

Neymar, Mbappe ecstatic as PSG advance in Champions League

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Neymar, Mbappe ecstatic as PSG advance in Champions League

Photo Courtesy: ChampionsLeague/Twitter

Paris Saint-Germain stars Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe rejoiced on their side’s UEFA Champions League quarter-final win over Atalanta on Wednesday night.

Les Parisiens registered a thrilling 2-1 comeback win over their Italian counterparts to progress to the semi-finals, where they will meet Leipzig or Atletico Madrid.

The Brazilian said that elimination in the last-eight stage was never an option for him.

“Going home never crossed my mind,” the 28-year-old said.

Mbappe, on the other hand, believes that winning the top-tier European competition is the most important task for Thomas Tuchel’s side. “We’ve already won four titles this season but the most important is this one.”

It seemed as if PSG’s dream of their first-ever Champions League win would be over as they were trailing 1-0 till the 90th minute. Marquinhos leveled the scoreline and Eric Maxim Choupo-Motim netted the winner after three minutes to hand their opposition a crushing blow.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Football neymar psg UEFA Champions League
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
PSG advance, PSG reach Champions League semi-final, Atalanta vs PSG,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Woakes, Buttler guide England to victory in first Pakistan Test
Woakes, Buttler guide England to victory in first Pakistan Test
Pakistani Army recruits TikTok long jumper Asif Magsi
Pakistani Army recruits TikTok long jumper Asif Magsi
Watch: Mohammad Abbas clean bowls Ben Stokes with a beauty
Watch: Mohammad Abbas clean bowls Ben Stokes with a beauty
Hollywood-inspired Hazara teens will leave you speechless with parkour stunts
Hollywood-inspired Hazara teens will leave you speechless with parkour stunts
Ramiz Raja identifies Azhar Ali’s possible successor
Ramiz Raja identifies Azhar Ali’s possible successor
Everyone's a Babar Azam fan, even cats!
Everyone’s a Babar Azam fan, even cats!
Did you catch Azhar Ali's 'shaky' moment with Joe Root?
Did you catch Azhar Ali’s ‘shaky’ moment with Joe Root?
Fawad should be given chance in next England Test: Akram
Fawad should be given chance in next England Test: Akram
Nothing wrong with Sarfaraz Ahmed being a water-boy: Misbah-ul-Haq
Nothing wrong with Sarfaraz Ahmed being a water-boy: Misbah-ul-Haq
Sarfaraz Ahmed tells Azhar Ali to ‘stay strong’
Sarfaraz Ahmed tells Azhar Ali to ‘stay strong’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.