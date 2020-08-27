Nasser Hussain reveals how Azhar Ali has improved his batting

England commentator Nasser Hussain said that Pakistan Test skipper Azhar Ali’s batting has improved considerably after making adjustments in his footwork.

The former England captain wrote a column on Azhar’s changes in his batting stance helped him put on an improved performance in the three-match Test series against England.

“The Pakistan captain has been a walking wicket in England throughout his career because every time he has come here bowlers like Jimmy Anderson, Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes have targeted his pads,” wrote the 52-year-old. “All too often Azhar got his front leg in the way and was then falling over the crease with his bat coming down at a bad angle. So the bowlers have worked to get his leg across his stumps before producing a nip-backer that gets him plumb lbw.”

He added that the batsman has made changes by not getting his front foot in the line of off stump and is placed in front of middle or leg pole instead.

The former England captain went on to say that the batsman’s confidence kept increasing when the England bowlers were bowling at his pads.

He pointed out that England batsman Rory Burns has been making the same mistake which the Pakistan captain was.

Hussain added that the slight change has worked wonders and the skipper showed “mental toughness at a time when his captaincy has been questioned and his side have been struggling.”