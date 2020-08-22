Pakistan’s pace sensation Naseem Shah reveals fast-bowling idol

Pakistan fast-bowling sensation Naseem Shah has revealed that he gets motivated when he is called by the nickname of “Lillee Shah” by his teammates.

The right-arm pacer has been given the nickname because of his bowling action which resembles that of the Australian fast-bowling legend Dennis Lillee.

“He’s such a big legend,” Naseem said while speaking with the BBC. “I just do my natural bowling and a legend like that has worked so hard. I’ll try my very best to try and work as hard as him if not harder and make a name for myself.”

He added: “They call me this name and it motivates me that they have so much faith in me.”

The 17-year-old added that he receives much love from the senior players as he is the youngest player in the camp.