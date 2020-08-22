Saturday, August 22, 2020  | 2 Muharram, 1442
Cricket

Multan Sultans’ co-owner criticises PCB over Shan Masood’s exclusion

SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
Photo: AFP

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans’ co-owner Ali Tareen has criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s selection committee for overlooking Shan Masood for the three-match T20I series against England.

The left-handed batsman, who is the captain of Tareen’s franchise, was not included in the 17-member squad for the three-match series announced on Friday evening.

His exclusion did not sit well with the co-owner of Sultans who expressed his feelings on his official Twitter account.

Masood had a fabulous PSL fifth edition where he led the Sultans to the top of the table finish also scored 253 runs at an average of 31.62 to go with a strike-rate of 128.42.

