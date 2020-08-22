Multan Sultans’ co-owner criticises PCB over Shan Masood’s exclusion

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans’ co-owner Ali Tareen has criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s selection committee for overlooking Shan Masood for the three-match T20I series against England.

The left-handed batsman, who is the captain of Tareen’s franchise, was not included in the 17-member squad for the three-match series announced on Friday evening.

His exclusion did not sit well with the co-owner of Sultans who expressed his feelings on his official Twitter account.

How is Shan Masood not in the squad! He was the 3rd highest Pakistani run scorer in the PSL, at a strike rate higher than Babar Azam. He captained a team from 5th to 1st. Ridiculous that he's not even in the squad! https://t.co/r5uIGhvo9A — Ali Khan Tareen (@aliktareen) August 21, 2020

Shan played (and excelled) at No.3 for the Sultans https://t.co/j8YQkM60JF — Ali Khan Tareen (@aliktareen) August 21, 2020

Masood had a fabulous PSL fifth edition where he led the Sultans to the top of the table finish also scored 253 runs at an average of 31.62 to go with a strike-rate of 128.42.