Mohammad Hafeez to rejoin squad after testing negative for Covid-19

Pakistan’s veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has been cleared to join the squad after testing negative for coronavirus, as per ESPNCricinfo.

The 39-year-old breached the social distancing protocols when he shared an image on his official Twitter account standing next to a woman on a golf course in Southampton.

Hafeez was then placed in isolation where he was tested for Covid-19 and as per the latest report, he has now been cleared to join the squad after the results came out negative.

The Lahore Qalandars’ star all-rounder is not a part of Pakistan’s squad for the ongoing three-match Test series against England.

However, he will be available for selection for the three-match T20I series which will begin from August 28 in Manchester.