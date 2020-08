We have lost three early wickets against the new ball.



Scorecard/Clips: https://t.co/q1IXtTZFvR#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/LZX1S7k6KP — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 6, 2020

Pakistan fast-bowler Mohammad Abbas produced a sensational delivery to clean bowl England’s talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes on the second day of the first Test in Manchester.