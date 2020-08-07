Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq praises Shan Masood after amazing batting performance

Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq praised opening batsman Shan Masood after his sublime 156-run knock had the side in a comfortable position against England in the ongoing first Test in Manchester.

“It was an excellent performance by him, especially against a seam attack of [Stuart] Broad, [James] Anderson, [Chris] Woakes and [Jofra] Archer, and against an off-spinner (Bess) that was bowling well on a pitch where there was turn,” Misbah said following the second day’s play.

“It was good application and his hard work has paid off. Now he has proved himself here in England, so I’m really pleased, especially as it’s not [just] a hundred, [but] a big hundred. Still, we would have been in trouble if he only scored a hundred.”

The former batsman said that the batsman’s knock was “really special”.

Shan became the sixth Pakistan batsman to have scored centuries in all of his three previous Test innings.

He spoke highly of Pakistan’s fast-bowling attack which had the hosts rattled early on in their first innings. “I’m so happy – it’s crucial for you to take wickets with the new ball especially when the game is like this and you are playing with just 326 runs on the board.”