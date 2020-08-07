Nothing wrong with Sarfaraz Ahmed being a water-boy: Misbah-ul-Haq

Head coach speaks highly of his professionalism

Coach Misbah-ul-Haq believes that Pakistan cricketers should not be ashamed of working as water boys for the team.

“Such criticism can only be made in a country like Pakistan,” Misbah said in reply to a question on fans' criticism towards Sarfaraz Ahmed for working as a waterboy during the ongoing first Test against England. “I remember serving as a 12th man while being captain in a match against Australia,” he recalled.

“I feel any professional player should not feel ashamed by it. Sarfaraz is a wonderful player and human being and is aware that cricket is a team sport.”

He said any

available player has to help the team when others are training.

“There is no disrespect in this. In fact, kudos to him and others that they have no problem with it.

What actually happened

Several users on social media were irked with the fact that the former Test captain was being used as a water boy for the team during the Test in Manchester.

There were posts in which the head coach was criticised for discriminating against the wicketkeeper-batsman.

Sarfaraz Ahmed is our former and debatably the most successful captain in recent times. He is an asset who has given us more than any other Pakistani captain. Using him as a water boy is his insult. Any other young player should have done this instead of Sarfaraz.#PAKvsENG pic.twitter.com/PLalAVri2j — محمد یاور (@sheikhyawar0) August 6, 2020

Really makes me feel sad that Sarfaraz Ahmed is actually the one serving drinks and not any junior player. Like man really brought us The Champions trophy. Ive never seen Shahid Afridi being the 12th man ever. — GM (@GM491) August 6, 2020

I never thought that Sarfaraz Ahmed would come to serve water as 12th man. Its a disrespect to Ex Captain, who led the team in Champion Trophy in England and won for his country. Feeling really sad for this.#ENGvPAK #testcricket #OldTrafford pic.twitter.com/GbnHIvXfI5 — Raja Ifi (@Ifiraja) August 6, 2020

Sirji, mujhay yaqeen tha ke Misbah-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali aour Waqar Younis zaroor apna neech pun dikhaeyn gay keh kisi tarha Sarfaraz Ahmed ki tazheek ho. Wo pehlay hee Sarfaraz Ahmed ki ezzat-e-nafs say khail rahay thay aour chahtay thay wo Sri Lanka T20

loss kaybaad retirement lay — Shah (@Shahmmehmood) August 6, 2020

However, several users did not agree with the critics and said players have to fulfill their responsibilities as professionals despite the fact that they are senior players.

This is not even an issue! If you think that this is somehow disrespect to Sarfaraz Ahmed then you need to get a life. There have been instances where players like Ponting, Williamson, Kohli and even Misbah the selector himself served drinks to the team. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/WDHYUFe3Uf — Ali | #GWSLala | ❤😍 (@AliMemo37361271) August 6, 2020

Agar Dhoni waterboy banay to sab sportsmanship kahien gein agar Sarfraz banay to na-insafi...Grow your self.#ENGvPAK #SarfarazAhmed — Rashid Qureshi (@RashidQureshi07) August 6, 2020

Itna Shor sharabbaa kiou hai bhai ??? Twitter Walooo Sannu Maaaf Kar deyo 🙏🙏🙏



This is the true example of SportsmanShip. Part of sportsmen life. Nothing Else #PakvsEng #SarfarazAhmed pic.twitter.com/sOCx3F6Uvw — Makhdoom Abu-bakar Bilal (@makhdoomab) August 6, 2020

What is this.....?

Some people unhappy that Sarfaraz Ahmed was carrying the drinks today.



No player is too big or too important to carry the drinks. #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/Few2xJsxig — NuMaN NuMii (@NumanNumi1994) August 7, 2020

Sarfaraz Ahmed is not part of Pakistan's playing XI against England in the Test series-opener.