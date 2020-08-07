Friday, August 7, 2020  | 16 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
Nothing wrong with Sarfaraz Ahmed being a water-boy: Misbah-ul-Haq

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 13 hours ago
Posted: Aug 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 13 hours ago
Head coach speaks highly of his professionalism

Coach Misbah-ul-Haq believes that Pakistan cricketers should not be ashamed of working as water boys for the team.

“Such criticism can only be made in a country like Pakistan,” Misbah said in reply to a question on fans' criticism towards Sarfaraz Ahmed for working as a waterboy during the ongoing first Test against England. “I remember serving as a 12th man while being captain in a match against Australia,” he recalled.

“I feel any professional player should not feel ashamed by it. Sarfaraz is a wonderful player and human being and is aware that cricket is a team sport.”

He said any

available player has to help the team when others are training.

“There is no disrespect in this. In fact, kudos to him and others that they have no problem with it.

What actually happened

Several users on social media were irked with the fact that the former Test captain was being used as a water boy for the team during the Test in Manchester.

There were posts in which the head coach was criticised for discriminating against the wicketkeeper-batsman.

However, several users did not agree with the critics and said players have to fulfill their responsibilities as professionals despite the fact that they are senior players.

Sarfaraz Ahmed is not part of Pakistan's playing XI against England in the Test series-opener.

