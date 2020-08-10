Misbah explains why Pakistan lost first Test against England

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has said that it is important for Pakistan to bat well in the second innings of a Test match.

England capitalised on the collapse of Pakistan’s batting order in the second innings of the first Test in Manchester to win by three wickets and take a 1-0 lead in three-match series.

“We have to play better cricket now,” Misbah said in a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on its Twitter account after the first Test against England in Manchester. “We have to play the remaining fixtures with improved performances.”

Misbah believes Pakistan’s performance in the series opener was satisfactory but there are learning points for the side. “Everyone gave full efforts to pull of a victory but I think the opposition won the game by playing better than us.”

The head coach added that the side will try to work on their mistakes and it is extremely important to bat well in a second innings of a Test match.

Pakistan will play England in the second Test in Southampton to stay alive in the series.