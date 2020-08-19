Wednesday, August 19, 2020  | 28 Zilhaj, 1441
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about pink-ball use in Test cricket

Posted: Aug 19, 2020
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about pink-ball use in Test cricket

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq is not in favour of using the pink ball in Test cricket.

The Green Caps’ hopes of winning their first Test series in England since 1996 were dashed when the second match was affected due to bad weather.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has come under pressure to revise the bad light regulations as commentators and experts have suggested changes which may prove to be beneficial for the format which includes an early start or the use of pink balls instead of the traditional cherry.

Misbah, in a column published on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s official website, expressed his opinion about the use of the pink ball in Test cricket where he suggested that fans still want the five-day format to be played in a “conventional way”.

“There has been a lot of discussion about the way bad light affected this Test,” wrote Misbah. “In these unusual circumstances, there is room to debate these issues but the pink ball is very different to the red ball and I’m not sure that using it for a whole match — in daylight — is a good idea.”

The 46-year-old further went on to write about the value of red ball in Test cricket by adding: “I think most people prefer to see Test cricket played in a conventional way, which means with a red ball — that’s the beauty of the game.”

