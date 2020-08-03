Monday, August 3, 2020  | 12 Zilhaj, 1441
Cricket

Misbah confident but wary as Pakistan take on England

Posted: Aug 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
Misbah confident but wary as Pakistan take on England

Photo courtesy: PCB

“I am happy with our preparations,” said coach and chief selector Misbah. “We had to start once again from scratch after a long break. When such a series takes place then you need a camp where all the players are together. This quarantine period in which we spent more than a month together has been great for team bonding. I am really satisfied with our preparations.”

The former captain knows though that preparing well is one thing and actually delivering on the big stage can be another. “The players are in good shape and we are looking forward to take our preparations into the Tests and play good cricket,” he said. “It is important to replicate that in the matches though.”

West Indies’s victory in the first Test has been seen as cause for optimism that Pakistan can do better and win the series and Misbah is welcoming the fans’ high expectations.

“It is good that the fans have high expectations from us since that gives the players a lot of confidence,” said Misbah. “However, even in favourable conditions and sunny weather, the England team is not an easy team to play against. We do still have a good chance and there are encouraging signs for our team that if we play good cricket and to our best potential then we can win. That would only be possible if we play our best cricket and execute our plans properly.”

Unique circumstances

It has been a difficult year for most people, including the Pakistan cricketers, who first saw cricket come to a complete standstill before they spent the last month or so locked up in quarantine. However, Misbah played down any suggestions of that taking its mental toll.

“When you play after so long then there are some nerves before the start of the game,” said Misbah. “That is natural and the players will feel that before the game but there is little sign of boredom or mental fatigue. The players have been spending time with each other and they have several recreational activities at their disposal. So far they seem quite fresh but they are anxiously waiting for cricket.”

Azhar and Asad

Current skipper Azhar Ali and fellow veteran right-hander Asad Shafiq were backed to step up to the plate after the retirement of Misbah and Younis Khan but have instead seen their form regress in the meantime as they struggle to fill the shoes of the legendary duo. “I am sure they realize it themselves as well but whenever me or Younis talk to them then we tell them to not add any undue and unnecessary pressure. You should go out there as a batsman and just give your best. If you go out there with pressure on your head and are preoccupied by that then you can’t perform.”

The head coach believes that is where Babar has excelled. “He has performed even better ever since he has been made the [T20I] captain,” said Misbah. “He has taken that pressure and used it to his advantage. If you look at his stats and his performances, then you will see that they are improving even further. Hopefully he will continue in the same vein of form.”

Misbah-ul-Haq press conference 2020 Pakistan tour of England 2020
 
