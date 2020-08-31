Monday, August 31, 2020  | 11 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Football

Messi eyes Man City move, to skip pre-season training: reports

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Messi eyes Man City move, to skip pre-season training: reports

Photo: AFP

Star Striker Lionel Messi has reportedly decided not to train with the squad of the Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona.

The Argentina international has been heavily linked with a move away from the Catalan-based club, especially after he sent a burofax asking the former Spanish champions to terminate his contract.

Therefore, as per Sky Sports, Messi has decided not to join the squad for the pre-season training which begins from Monday.

It is believed the star striker is keen on making a move to English Premier League giants Manchester City in the coming days.

The 33-year-old is Barcelona’s academy product and was promoted to the club’s senior team in the summer of 2005.

Since then, Messi has astronomical numbers for his current club where he scored a staggering 634 goals and provided 285 assists in 731 matches in all competitions.

FaceBook WhatsApp
barcelona Lionel Messi Manchester City
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Third England-Pakistan Test ends in a draw
Third England-Pakistan Test ends in a draw
Video: Mohammad Amir violates SOPs during first England-Pakistan T20I
Video: Mohammad Amir violates SOPs during first England-Pakistan T20I
Rain washes out first England-Pakistan T20I
Rain washes out first England-Pakistan T20I
Three clubs Lionel Messi can join after leaving FC Barcelona
Three clubs Lionel Messi can join after leaving FC Barcelona
First T20I preview: Babar eyes series win against England
First T20I preview: Babar eyes series win against England
Brian Lara gives verdict on Azhar Ali's century against England
Brian Lara gives verdict on Azhar Ali’s century against England
Babar highlights reason for Pakistan's defeat in second England T20I
Babar highlights reason for Pakistan’s defeat in second England T20I
Morgan, Malan help England down Pakistan in second T20I
Morgan, Malan help England down Pakistan in second T20I
Pakistan’s Asif Ali reprimanded for violating CPL code of conduct
Pakistan’s Asif Ali reprimanded for violating CPL code of conduct
PCB announces squads for 2020-21 domestic season
PCB announces squads for 2020-21 domestic season
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.