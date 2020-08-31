Messi eyes Man City move, to skip pre-season training: reports

Star Striker Lionel Messi has reportedly decided not to train with the squad of the Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona.

The Argentina international has been heavily linked with a move away from the Catalan-based club, especially after he sent a burofax asking the former Spanish champions to terminate his contract.

Therefore, as per Sky Sports, Messi has decided not to join the squad for the pre-season training which begins from Monday.

It is believed the star striker is keen on making a move to English Premier League giants Manchester City in the coming days.

The 33-year-old is Barcelona’s academy product and was promoted to the club’s senior team in the summer of 2005.

Since then, Messi has astronomical numbers for his current club where he scored a staggering 634 goals and provided 285 assists in 731 matches in all competitions.