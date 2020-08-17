Monday, August 17, 2020  | 26 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Football

Manchester United set sights on transfers after Europa League exit

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Manchester United set sights on transfers after Europa League exit

Photo: AFP

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged the board to sign their potential targets after the side were sent packing from the Europa League following their 2-1 defeat against Sevilla.

The side were eliminated in quarter-final stage suffering a 2-1 at the hands of Sevilla. Bruno Fernandes put the Red Devils after a spot kick in the ninth minute but Suso pulled a goal back for the Spanish club in the 26th minute.

Luuk de Jong netted the winner for the Los Nervionenses in the 78th minute.

United manager believes that new signings may change the fortunes of his side which have already qualified for the next season’s Champions League.

“We need to strengthen the squad depth of course. It will be a long season,” Solskjaer said after his team’s defeat. “I cannot say when or if transfers are going to be done, but we are looking at it.

“It is a quick turnaround. We just have to be 100 percent sure when we do those deals.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Europa League Football Manchester United
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Sevilla vs Manchester United, Europa League, Sevilla vs Manchester United Europa League,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Fourth day's play in second England-Pakistan Test abandoned
Fourth day’s play in second England-Pakistan Test abandoned
Fans lambast ICC for Pakistan-less T20 World Cup illustration
Fans lambast ICC for Pakistan-less T20 World Cup illustration
Hollywood-inspired Hazara teens will leave you speechless with parkour stunts
Hollywood-inspired Hazara teens will leave you speechless with parkour stunts
Ramiz Raja identifies Azhar Ali’s possible successor
Ramiz Raja identifies Azhar Ali’s possible successor
How cricket fans on Twitter reacted to Fawad Alam’s comeback
How cricket fans on Twitter reacted to Fawad Alam’s comeback
After disappointing return, Abid backs Fawad to produce goods
After disappointing return, Abid backs Fawad to produce goods
Former Pakistan players pay homage to ‘great’ MS Dhoni
Former Pakistan players pay homage to ‘great’ MS Dhoni
Ramiz Raja wants team to remove ‘failing’ senior players
Ramiz Raja wants team to remove ‘failing’ senior players
Pakistan to honour four athletes with civilian awards
Pakistan to honour four athletes with civilian awards
Rizwan reveals reason behind impressive batting display in second Test
Rizwan reveals reason behind impressive batting display in second Test
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.