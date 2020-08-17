Manchester United set sights on transfers after Europa League exit

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged the board to sign their potential targets after the side were sent packing from the Europa League following their 2-1 defeat against Sevilla.

The side were eliminated in quarter-final stage suffering a 2-1 at the hands of Sevilla. Bruno Fernandes put the Red Devils after a spot kick in the ninth minute but Suso pulled a goal back for the Spanish club in the 26th minute.

Luuk de Jong netted the winner for the Los Nervionenses in the 78th minute.

United manager believes that new signings may change the fortunes of his side which have already qualified for the next season’s Champions League.

“We need to strengthen the squad depth of course. It will be a long season,” Solskjaer said after his team’s defeat. “I cannot say when or if transfers are going to be done, but we are looking at it.

“It is a quick turnaround. We just have to be 100 percent sure when we do those deals.”