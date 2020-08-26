Wednesday, August 26, 2020  | 6 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
Football

Manchester United’s Harry Maguire gets 21-month suspended sentence

Posted: Aug 26, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
Manchester United’s Harry Maguire gets 21-month suspended sentence

Photo: AFP

A Greece court has handed a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and 10 days to Manchester United defender Harry Maguire after finding him guilty for several criminal offences.

The England international, who announced he would appeal the verdict, was arrested late last Thursday after a fight at a nightclub in Mykonos.

He was charged with assault, bodily harm, verbal abuse and attempted bribery, all of which he denied.

Maguire, who did not attend his trial on the Greek island of Syros, in a statement declared: “Following the hearing today, I have instructed my legal team with immediate effect to inform the courts we will be appealing.

“I remain strong and confident regarding our innocence in this matter – if anything myself, family and friends are the victims.”

Manchester United backed their player.

“Harry Maguire pleaded not guilty to all of the misdemeanour charges made against him and he continues to strongly assert his innocence,” the club said.

The sentence is suspended for three years.

According to media reports the nightclub fight started over claims his sister Daisy was injected with what the defence claimed was a suspected drug.

Maguire was arrested along with his brother and a friend after being driven from the club to a police station, where there was an altercation with the prosecution claiming Maguire offered money to be released.

The 27-year-old defender, who has 26 England caps, spent two nights in police custody before flying home at the weekend.

Maguire was simultaneously being named by manager Gareth Southgate in England’s Nations League squad, only to be removed hours later.

“In light of this evening’s developments, I can confirm I have withdrawn Harry Maguire from the England squad for the matches against Iceland and Denmark,” Southgate told the Football Association’s website.

