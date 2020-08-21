Friday, August 21, 2020  | 1 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Football

Manchester United’s Harry Maguire arrested after brawl in Greece

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Manchester United’s Harry Maguire arrested after brawl in Greece

Photo: AFP

Manchester United’s defender Harry Maguire was taken into custody following a brawl which took place outside a bar in Greek island of Mykonos, local media reported on Friday.

A noisy altercation took place between the 27-year-old’s entourage and British tourists on the Greek island.

The police were called to end the brawl. However, the entourage reportedly assaulted the officers.

The defender and his group were taken to the police station following the incident.

“The club is aware of an alleged incident involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos last night,” Manchester United stated on its official website. “Contact has been made with Harry, and he is fully co-operating with the Greek authorities. At this time we will be making no further comment.”

Maguire joined Red Devils in the summer of 2019 from league rivals Leicester City and has represented the club in 55 fixtures to date.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Football Harry Maguire Manchester United
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Harry Maguire, Manchester United Harry Maguire, Harry Maguire arrested, footballer arrested,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Second England-Pakistan Test ends in a draw
Second England-Pakistan Test ends in a draw
Former Pakistan players pay homage to ‘great’ MS Dhoni
Former Pakistan players pay homage to ‘great’ MS Dhoni
Salman Butt reveals reason behind Azhar Ali’s struggles in Tests
Salman Butt reveals reason behind Azhar Ali’s struggles in Tests
Sarfaraz, Haider named in Pakistan squad for England T20Is
Sarfaraz, Haider named in Pakistan squad for England T20Is
Azhar Mahmood joins England staff for Pakistan T20s
Azhar Mahmood joins England staff for Pakistan T20s
Babar Azam repeats unique ICC rankings achievement
Babar Azam repeats unique ICC rankings achievement
Pakistan to honour four athletes with civilian awards
Pakistan to honour four athletes with civilian awards
Rizwan reveals reason behind impressive batting display in second Test
Rizwan reveals reason behind impressive batting display in second Test
CPL 2020: Asif Ali stars as Tallawahs down Zouks
CPL 2020: Asif Ali stars as Tallawahs down Zouks
MS Dhoni retires from international cricket
MS Dhoni retires from international cricket
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.