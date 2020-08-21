Manchester United’s Harry Maguire arrested after brawl in Greece

Manchester United’s defender Harry Maguire was taken into custody following a brawl which took place outside a bar in Greek island of Mykonos, local media reported on Friday.

A noisy altercation took place between the 27-year-old’s entourage and British tourists on the Greek island.

The police were called to end the brawl. However, the entourage reportedly assaulted the officers.

The defender and his group were taken to the police station following the incident.

“The club is aware of an alleged incident involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos last night,” Manchester United stated on its official website. “Contact has been made with Harry, and he is fully co-operating with the Greek authorities. At this time we will be making no further comment.”

Maguire joined Red Devils in the summer of 2019 from league rivals Leicester City and has represented the club in 55 fixtures to date.