Monday, August 17, 2020  | 26 Zilhaj, 1441
Manchester City great Vincent Kompany retires from professional football

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Aug 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany on Monday announced his retirement from professional football.

The 34-year-old will now take over as the manager of Belgian club Anderlicht.

“I want to fully commit to my role as a coach and need 100% of my time and focus for it,” Anderlicht said as quoted by AFP. “That’s why I’m quitting as a football player.”

Kompany won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups with the Citizens and was regarded as one of the club’s greatest ever players.

He represented Belgium in 89 fixtures and was the skipper of the side in the 2018 World Cup.

