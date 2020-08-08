Manchester City eliminate Real Madrid from Champions League

Raphael Varane’s costly mistakes helped Manchester City eliminate La Liga champions Real Madrid in the last 16 stage of the Champions League on Friday night.

Pep Guardiola’s side were already 2-1 up on aggregate when the game kicked off at the Etihad Stadium. The Premier League runners-up made most of the Varane’s fumble at the back as Raheem Sterling made it 1-0 for his side.

Eden Hazard and Karim Benzema stepped up the ante on the hosts but could not find the goal despite several attempts.

The Turkish striker finally scored for the visiting side after heading Rodrygo’s cross into the goal, needing two goals to advance to the last-eight stage.

Things went from bad to worse for Los Blancos as Gabriel Jesus made it 2-1 for the Citizens after another mistake by the Madrid defender. The goal proved to be enough for the side to progress in the tournament as they progressed on 4-2 aggregate.

Manchester City will now play Lyon, who triumphed over Real Madrid on the same night, in the quarter-final stage on August 5.