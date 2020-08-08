Saturday, August 8, 2020  | 17 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Manchester City eliminate Real Madrid from Champions League

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Manchester City eliminate Real Madrid from Champions League

Photo Courtesy: ChampionsLeague/Twitter

Raphael Varane’s costly mistakes helped Manchester City eliminate La Liga champions Real Madrid in the last 16 stage of the Champions League on Friday night.

Pep Guardiola’s side were already 2-1 up on aggregate when the game kicked off at the Etihad Stadium. The Premier League runners-up made most of the Varane’s fumble at the back as Raheem Sterling made it 1-0 for his side.

Eden Hazard and Karim Benzema stepped up the ante on the hosts but could not find the goal despite several attempts.

The Turkish striker finally scored for the visiting side after heading Rodrygo’s cross into the goal, needing two goals to advance to the last-eight stage.

Things went from bad to worse for Los Blancos as Gabriel Jesus made it 2-1 for the Citizens after another mistake by the Madrid defender. The goal proved to be enough for the side to progress in the tournament as they progressed on 4-2 aggregate.

Manchester City will now play Lyon, who triumphed over Real Madrid on the same night, in the quarter-final stage on August 5.

FaceBook WhatsApp
champions league Football Manchester City Real Madrid
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Manchester City eliminate Real Madrid, Manchester City vs Real Madrid Champions League last 16, Manchester City vs Real Madrid,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan collapse but first England Test evenly poised
Pakistan collapse but first England Test evenly poised
Watch: Mohammad Abbas clean bowls Ben Stokes with a beauty
Watch: Mohammad Abbas clean bowls Ben Stokes with a beauty
Pakistan announce squad for first England Test
Pakistan announce squad for first England Test
Pakistan Athletics Federation to train Thatta's long jumper Asif Magsi
Pakistan Athletics Federation to train Thatta’s long jumper Asif Magsi
Everyone's a Babar Azam fan, even cats!
Everyone’s a Babar Azam fan, even cats!
Did you catch Azhar Ali's 'shaky' moment with Joe Root?
Did you catch Azhar Ali’s ‘shaky’ moment with Joe Root?
Watch: Pakistan cricketers extend Eidul Azha greetings
Watch: Pakistan cricketers extend Eidul Azha greetings
Nothing wrong with Sarfaraz Ahmed being a water-boy: Misbah-ul-Haq
Nothing wrong with Sarfaraz Ahmed being a water-boy: Misbah-ul-Haq
Pakistan announces financial support package for unemployed women cricketers
Pakistan announces financial support package for unemployed women cricketers
Pakistan face tricky tour of England
Pakistan face tricky tour of England
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.