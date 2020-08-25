Lionel Messi wants to leave FC Barcelona: reports

Star striker Lionel Messi has reportedly expressed his desire to leave Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona in the ongoing transfer window.

The Argentina international’s future has been uncertain after the Catalan-based club’s disastrous campaign which ended after a thrashing 8-2 defeat against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.

As per The Guardian, Messi informed Barcelona’s board about his desire to leave the club in the ongoing transfer window and has asked them to terminate his contract in a fax on Tuesday.

It is believed that English Premier League giants Manchester City are looking to make a move for Messi in the coming days.

The 33-year-old is Barcelona’s academy product and was promoted to the club’s senior team in the summer of 2005.

Since then, Messi has astronomical numbers for his current club where he scored a staggering 634 goals and provided 285 assists in 731 matches in all competitions.