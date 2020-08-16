Lewis Hamilton sets new Formula One record

Lewis Hamilton made history by setting a new Formula One (F1) podium record as he won the Spanish Grand Prix (GP) in Barcelona on Sunday.

The 35-year-old claimed his 88th Formula One career victory and, with it, an outright record 156th podium finish on Sunday when he drove his Mercedes to a masterful victory.

It was the world championship leader and six-time champion’s fifth win in Spain and his fourth in consecutive years, extending his record run of finishes in the points to 39.

Hamilton came home 24 seconds ahead of nearest title race rival Max Verstappen of Red Bull who finished 20 seconds ahead of Valtteri Bottas in the second Mercedes.

Hamilton had shared a record 155 podium finishes with Michael Schumacher whose other records for championships and wins are in the Briton’s sights this year.

His victory increased his lead in the drivers’ title race to 37 points ahead of Verstappen.

“Wow, I was in another zone then,” said Hamilton. “I didn’t even know it was the fastest lap. Thank you everyone… I was in a daze. Fantastic effort by the team.”