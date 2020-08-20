Thursday, August 20, 2020  | 29 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Langer reveals reason behind Khawaja’s exclusion from England tour

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Langer reveals reason behind Khawaja’s exclusion from England tour

Photo Courtesy: Facebook/ ICC

Dropped Usman Khawaja will need to oust either Steve Smith or David Warner to get back into Australia’s white-ball side, coach Justin Langer said Thursday.

The 33-year-old, Australia’s senior batsman while Smith and Warner served one-year bans for ball-tampering from 2018-19, was left out of the squad which leaves for England on Sunday.

Skipper Aaron Finch is a certain starter alongside opening partner Warner, with Smith locked in at number three followed by emerging star Marnus Labuschagne, who enjoyed a prolific year with the bat before the coronavirus shutdown.

“The way we are going to set up our game plan at the moment is Uzzie is competing with David Warner, Aaron Finch and Steve Smith at the top of the order,” Langer told reporters. “And at the moment our view is that those guys are getting the nod ahead of him… and that’s why he missed out. Marnus is a bit different, he’s batting number four. But he got a hundred in his last game and has had an incredible 12 months.”

All-rounder D’Arcy Short was also overlooked, with Langer admitting it was a straight pick between him and Glenn Maxwell, who is returning after a break to deal with mental health issues.

“Maxwell has taken D’Arcy’s spot mainly because we feel more confident getting overs out of Maxwell at the moment than we do out of Shorty in the middle overs,” he said. “But it just goes to show what depth we’ve got when we’re leaving Usman, D’Arcy and guys like Travis Head at home.”

The England tour, where Australia are due to play three T20Is and ODIs next month in bio-secure venues, will be their first cricket since the coronavirus pandemic halted play in March.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Australia Cricket England Justin Langer Usman Khawaja
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Second England-Pakistan Test ends in a draw
Second England-Pakistan Test ends in a draw
Fans lambast ICC for Pakistan-less T20 World Cup illustration
Fans lambast ICC for Pakistan-less T20 World Cup illustration
How cricket fans on Twitter reacted to Fawad Alam’s comeback
How cricket fans on Twitter reacted to Fawad Alam’s comeback
After disappointing return, Abid backs Fawad to produce goods
After disappointing return, Abid backs Fawad to produce goods
Former Pakistan players pay homage to ‘great’ MS Dhoni
Former Pakistan players pay homage to ‘great’ MS Dhoni
Salman Butt reveals reason behind Azhar Ali’s struggles in Tests
Salman Butt reveals reason behind Azhar Ali’s struggles in Tests
Ramiz Raja wants team to remove ‘failing’ senior players
Ramiz Raja wants team to remove ‘failing’ senior players
Babar Azam repeats unique ICC rankings achievement
Babar Azam repeats unique ICC rankings achievement
Azhar Mahmood joins England staff for Pakistan T20s
Azhar Mahmood joins England staff for Pakistan T20s
Pakistan to honour four athletes with civilian awards
Pakistan to honour four athletes with civilian awards
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.