Knight Riders beat Warriors in Caribbean Premier League 2020 opener

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) registered a five-wicket victory over Guyana Amazon Warriors in the opening game of the 2020 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on Tuesday.

The match was reduced to 17 overs per side due to a wet outfield.

Batting first, the visitors put on a decent total of 144-5, courtesy sublime half-century from young left-handed batsman Shimron Hetmeyer, who finished with the top score of 63 off 44 balls, which included two boundaries and a couple of sixes.

Star off-spinner Sunil Narine was the pick of the bowlers for the home team as he returned with the figures of 2-19 in four overs.

In reply, TKR chased down the target in a nervy encounter with just two balls to spare at the expense of five wickets.

Narine was the star performer with the bat in hand as well where he finished the innings with the top score of 50 off just 28 balls.

For the Warriors, young pacer from Afghanistan Naveen-ul-Haq was the pick of the bowler as he finished with figures of 2-21 in 3.4 overs.