Tuesday, August 4, 2020  | 13 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Five key points for the first England-Pakistan Test

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Five key points for the first England-Pakistan Test

Photo: AFP

The three-match Test series between hosts England and Pakistan will take place in Manchester on Wednesday. Azhar Ali’s men will be eyeing to mark their return to international cricket with a victory.

Samaa Sports takes a look at five key points from the series-opener.

  • Pakistan’s first taste of cricket in a ‘bio-secure bubble’

The Pakistan cricket team will be playing under the bio-secure bubble for the first time while England are heading into the series on the back of a 2-1 comeback win over the West Indies. It remains to be seen how Azhar Ali’s men deal with the new protocols set in place to lessen the chances of players contracting the coronavirus.

  • Too much dependency on Babar Azam?

England bowlers will be trying to get the Pakistan Test vice-captain out as quick as possible to pile all the pressure on the opposition. The talisman has put on an impressive string of performances in the red-ball cricket. He has the knack to bat aggressively and can support the batsmen from the other end.

  • The Ben Stokes factor

The England all-rounder is in good form. The New Zealand-born cricketer has helped England through thick and thin and is one of the most dangerous campaigners in the modern-day game.

  • England’s pace-bowling lineup

Fast-bowling is difficult to tackle for any batsman especially when playing in England. The hosts have a formidable pace attack consisting of James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes. Anderson and Broad bother have over 500 Test wickets to their name while new-comers Archer and Woakes have also made it tough for any batting lineup to score runs.

  • Sarfaraz Ahmed or Mohammad Rizwan?

It remains to be seen whether the Pakistan side opt for experience or new talent. Sarfaraz Ahmed has ample knowledge of playing in England, having led the side back in the days while Mohammad Rizwan made a century in the recent warmup game. It is possible both players make it to the playing XI given they are named in the 16-man squad.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket England Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
England vs Pakistan Test series, England vs Pakistan 2020, key points first Pakistan-England Test,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan cricketers celebrate Eidul Azha in England
Pakistan cricketers celebrate Eidul Azha in England
Pakistan announce squad for first England Test
Pakistan announce squad for first England Test
Watch: Pakistan cricketers extend Eidul Azha greetings
Watch: Pakistan cricketers extend Eidul Azha greetings
England win third Test against West Indies to claim series
England win third Test against West Indies to claim series
England's Stuart Broad joins Test cricket's 500-wicket club
England’s Stuart Broad joins Test cricket’s 500-wicket club
England announce squad for first Pakistan Test
England announce squad for first Pakistan Test
Pakistan Athletics Federation to train Thatta's long jumper Asif Magsi
Pakistan Athletics Federation to train Thatta’s long jumper Asif Magsi
Former Pakistan hockey captain Asad Malik passes away
Former Pakistan hockey captain Asad Malik passes away
Watch: Former tennis star Maria Sharapova shows off boxing skills
Watch: Former tennis star Maria Sharapova shows off boxing skills
Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan wants tailenders to improve
Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan wants tailenders to improve
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.