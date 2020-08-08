Saturday, August 8, 2020  | 17 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Football

Juventus eliminated from Champions League despite victory over Lyon

Posted: Aug 8, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 8, 2020
Juventus eliminated from Champions League despite victory over Lyon

Photo Courtesy: OL_English/Twitter

Serie A champions Juventus were eliminated from the Champions League on the away goals rule on Friday night despite clinching a 2-1 away win over French club Lyon in the second leg of their last 16 fixture.

Juventus needed three goals to confirm their spot in the quarter-final but bowed out of the European competition after winning the game by a 2-1 margin.

Lyon hadn’t stepped in to the field in the past five months as France’s Ligue 1 was cancelled because of the coronavirus. The side put on a remarkable display to cement their spot in the last-eight stage where they take on Manchester City on August 15.

Memphis Depay successfully converted a penalty to go 1-0 in the 12th minute and Cristiano Ronaldo’s side then required three goals to progress to the next stage.

Ronaldo then pulled a goal back for the Serie A as he scored from a penalty in the 43rd minute. He scored a brace in the 60th minute to give his side a 2-1 lead.

Juventus nearly got the much needed third goal but Gonzalo Higuain’s header from close range did not find the net.

Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus
 
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

