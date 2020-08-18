Tuesday, August 18, 2020  | 27 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

England’s Joe Root would love to tour Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
England’s Joe Root would love to tour Pakistan

Photo: AFP

England’s Test skipper captain Joe Root has said that he would love to tour Pakistan in the future.

The 29-year-old’s remarks come after the side’s head coach Chris Silverwood showed interest in touring Pakistan as well.

England have not toured Pakistan since 2005-06. The countries have been playing bilateral series in the United Arab Emirates instead.

“I’d love to go and visit Pakistan,” Root said while speaking to the media in Southampton. “It would be a great opportunity to go and play there personally. Unfortunately, it’s not my decision to make but it looks a wonderful country to go and play cricket in.”

The prolific batsman went on to say there were nice and flat pitches in Pakistan, which is a nice change to what the side have on their home soil.

“You see could see the emotion of everyone back in Pakistan when Test cricket was there at the back end of last year. Also, speaking to a few of the players, how much it meant to them as well and they really appreciated being able to play back in Pakistan too.”

Earlier, former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram—who is currently covering the ongoing three-Test series as a commentator—had asked the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to send their team to Pakistan as a goodwill gesture.

The Green Caps became the second Test-playing nation after the West Indies to tour England following the coronavirus outbreak which halted sporting activities across the world.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket England joe root Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Joe Root on touring Pakistan, Joe Root, England captain Joe Root, Joe Root statements
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Second England-Pakistan Test ends in a draw
Second England-Pakistan Test ends in a draw
Fans lambast ICC for Pakistan-less T20 World Cup illustration
Fans lambast ICC for Pakistan-less T20 World Cup illustration
Ramiz Raja identifies Azhar Ali’s possible successor
Ramiz Raja identifies Azhar Ali’s possible successor
How cricket fans on Twitter reacted to Fawad Alam’s comeback
How cricket fans on Twitter reacted to Fawad Alam’s comeback
After disappointing return, Abid backs Fawad to produce goods
After disappointing return, Abid backs Fawad to produce goods
Former Pakistan players pay homage to ‘great’ MS Dhoni
Former Pakistan players pay homage to ‘great’ MS Dhoni
Salman Butt reveals reason behind Azhar Ali’s struggles in Tests
Salman Butt reveals reason behind Azhar Ali’s struggles in Tests
Ramiz Raja wants team to remove ‘failing’ senior players
Ramiz Raja wants team to remove ‘failing’ senior players
Pakistan to honour four athletes with civilian awards
Pakistan to honour four athletes with civilian awards
Rizwan reveals reason behind impressive batting display in second Test
Rizwan reveals reason behind impressive batting display in second Test
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.