England’s Joe Root would love to tour Pakistan

England’s Test skipper captain Joe Root has said that he would love to tour Pakistan in the future.

The 29-year-old’s remarks come after the side’s head coach Chris Silverwood showed interest in touring Pakistan as well.

England have not toured Pakistan since 2005-06. The countries have been playing bilateral series in the United Arab Emirates instead.

“I’d love to go and visit Pakistan,” Root said while speaking to the media in Southampton. “It would be a great opportunity to go and play there personally. Unfortunately, it’s not my decision to make but it looks a wonderful country to go and play cricket in.”

The prolific batsman went on to say there were nice and flat pitches in Pakistan, which is a nice change to what the side have on their home soil.

“You see could see the emotion of everyone back in Pakistan when Test cricket was there at the back end of last year. Also, speaking to a few of the players, how much it meant to them as well and they really appreciated being able to play back in Pakistan too.”

Earlier, former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram—who is currently covering the ongoing three-Test series as a commentator—had asked the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to send their team to Pakistan as a goodwill gesture.

The Green Caps became the second Test-playing nation after the West Indies to tour England following the coronavirus outbreak which halted sporting activities across the world.

