Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Samaa TV
Football

Italian football club Napoli sign Pakistan-origin female player

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Italian football club Napoli sign Pakistan-origin female player

Photo Courtesy: NapoliLadies/Twitter

Italian football club Napoli have announced the signing of Pakistan origin female player Aqsa Mushtaq.

The 22-year-old, who primarily plays as a midfielder, hails from Bradford in England.

According to the club’s official website, Mushtaq scored 13 goals in 17 games for Lenoir-Rhyne University in the United States during the 2019-20 season.

The midfielder, who will be donning the number 12 jersey in the 2020-21 season, was named the South Atlantic Conference Player in the previous campaign.

