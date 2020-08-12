Italian football club Napoli sign Pakistan-origin female player

Italian football club Napoli have announced the signing of Pakistan origin female player Aqsa Mushtaq.

The 22-year-old, who primarily plays as a midfielder, hails from Bradford in England.

È UFFICIALE | ✍🏻💙



L’attaccante inglese Aqsa #Mushtaq (22 anni) giocherà con il Napoli Femminile!



La nuova arrivata proviene dalla Lenoir Rhyne University (Stati Uniti).



Welcome, Aqsa! 🇬🇧👋 pic.twitter.com/DVM8PkJ5e5 — Napoli Ladies ©️ (@NapoliLadies) August 11, 2020

According to the club’s official website, Mushtaq scored 13 goals in 17 games for Lenoir-Rhyne University in the United States during the 2019-20 season.

The midfielder, who will be donning the number 12 jersey in the 2020-21 season, was named the South Atlantic Conference Player in the previous campaign.